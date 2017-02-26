Female student at UB reports attempted assault

Officers from the University at Buffalo Police Department are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 2:30am inside a student's room in Porter Hall at the Ellicott Complex on the North Campus.

The victim, a female student, told police she was assaulted by a male. He was described as a college-aged Hispanic with short brown hair. He has earrings and a tattoo on his right arm. The suspect was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, possibly a pink shirt.

The university community received a text alert about the attempted assault at 4:20am. UB Police have increased patrols on the North Campus.

The university is reminding students to keep doors locked, stay alert, use university transportation and to always travel with other people. A safety shuttle, as well as campus safety escorts offering walking services to and from any campus location, are available to all students.