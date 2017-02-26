Female student at UB reports attempted assault

By 30 minutes ago

Officers from the University at Buffalo Police Department are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 2:30am inside a student's room in Porter Hall at the Ellicott Complex on the North Campus.

The victim, a female student, told police she was assaulted by a male. He was described as a college-aged Hispanic with short brown hair. He has earrings and a tattoo on his right arm. The suspect was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, possibly a pink shirt.

The university community received a text alert about the attempted assault at 4:20am. UB Police have increased patrols on the North Campus.

The university is reminding students to keep doors locked, stay alert, use university transportation and to always travel with other people. A safety shuttle, as well as campus safety escorts offering walking services to and from any campus location, are available to all students.

Tags: 
university at Buffalo
sexual assault