Fernandes in final weeks as Zoo president

Donna Fernandes is in the final weeks of her tenure as president of the Buffalo Zoo.

Fernandes announced last Fall that she is stepping down to spend more time with her family. She'll continue to be involved at the zoo, helping out with fundraising and exhibit design.

Mayor Byron Brown praised Fernandes during his State of the City address Friday. Afterward, she told our Michael Mroziak she's looking forward to new adventures.

"Obviously, I'll miss the day-to-day interaction with the animals," Fernandes said. "Because I'm staying involved, I'm not as sad as if I were leaving altogether."

Fernandes said she doesn't have a specific date for her departure. She said it depends on when the Zoo board hires her replacement.