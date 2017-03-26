Fewer travelers from Canada being turned away

Fewer Canadians are being turned away at the U.S. land border in recent months despite concern over President Trump's immigration policies.

U.S. government statistics show refusals of Canadians crossing the border into America dropped 8.5% between October and February.

This contrasts many reports of those being denied entry. Canadian immigration advocates point out the numbers don't reveal if there have been changes around why people are being turned away.

Statistics also indicate fewer people are trying to cross the border.