Fiery crash on 198 leads to DWI arrest

Buffalo Police have arrested a city man in connection with an overnight crash that burst into flames on the Scajaquada Expressway.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. near Grant Street.

Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound on the 198 when it struck a parked construction vehicle. Both vehicles caught on fire and Buffalo fire was called to the scene to put out the flames.

Authorities say the driver fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later. No injuries were reported.

Arrested was 31-year-old Taylor Jones III of Buffalo. He is charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a property-damage incident.