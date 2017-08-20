Fire at Fair closes a portion of midway

Emergency crews at the Erie County Fair were pressed into service last night as a fire engulfed a popular food stand.

The fire at Weidner's BBQ Building around 8 last night closed a portion of the midway. As many as eight area fire companies helped dowse the flames before they spread to other areas, including the Armor Volunteer Fire Company, the fair's onsite fire service provider. Six people were treated for smoke inhalation and one person was transported to a hospital for further observation.

The fair will be open for normal hours today for its final day of the summer.