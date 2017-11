A Town of Tonawanda volunteer firefighter was arraigned Thursday in town court.

Timothy Kler, 35, was arraigned on a third degree grand larceny felony charge in connection with the theft of more than $19,000 from the River Road Volunteer Fire Department.

Kler was elected treasurer of the fire department this past January and the money went missing since that time.

Kler turned himself in with his attorney and was released on his own recognizance Thursday. He is due back in court on Dec. 14.