Five students hurt in school bus crash

Five students were injured when the school bus they were riding in was sideswiped by a car on Nash Road in the town of Wheatfield late Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. The injured students were taken to DeGraff Memorial Hospital for treatment. Twenty other students and the bus driver were not hurt.

The driver of the car, Donald McGuire Jr., 36, of Ransomville, was taken to Mount Saint Mary's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. After striking the bus, McGuire then hit a utility pole and ended up in a driveway.

The bus was en route from Niagara-Orleans BOCES to North Tonawanda High School. McGuire has been charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, along with numerous vehicle and traffic violations.