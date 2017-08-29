Flat Man moves to a new home

A sculpture, by local artist Larry Griffis Jr., has made the move from Griffis Sculpture Park, in East Otto, to Buffalo's waterfront.

Flat Man, by Larry Griffis Jr., is now located on Buffalo's Outer Harbor
State officials and Griffis family members unveiled the 30-foot steel sculpture Flat Man, just off Furhmann Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon. The Executive Director of the Ashford Hollow Foundation, which owns Griffis Sculpture Park and the Essex Art Center on the city's West Side, Nila Griffis said,

"We are thrilled to be included in the movement to showcase public art at the Buffalo Outer Harbor. To bring the revered, Buffalo born and based artist, Larry Griffis to join the likes of Shark Girl, the Silent Poets, and the Kinetic Wind Sculptures is a great honor. And we are elated to have Flat Man, at the Bell Slip, to be viewed in a different and unique way," Griffis said.  

The steel Griffis used in 1963 to make Flat Man was designed and donated by the former Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna. His other pieces in Buffalo include Flight of Birds on Bidwell Parkway and Spirit of Womanhood, in Delaware Park, just off the Scajaquada Parkway.  
 

