Floodwaters pound Lake Ontario homeowners

Owners of homes along the Lake Ontario shoreline were dealing with water coming over their breakwalls and sandbags, as the high lake levels and winds coming from the east and northeast pushed water onto the shore on Sunday.

A number of yards were turned into swimming pools and Greece Police issued and advisory early Sunday evening to avoid Edgemere Drive.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo visited residents and businesses along Lake Ontario. She said many residents expressed concerns about high lake levels and the need for action by the International Joint Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Dinolfo says their concerns, along with the photo and video documentation, will be forwarded to state and federal officials.

“Today’s visit with residents and business owners along Monroe County’s lakefront demonstrated the need for decisive action by the International Joint Commission to reduce the level of water in Lake Ontario and for financial assistance to repair and protect shoreline property,” said Dinolfo. “Going forward, we will continue to see damage along the shores of Lake Ontario and residents should take necessary steps to protect themselves and their property.”

However, officials with the IJC have said most of the problem with the high water levels is due to the heavy rain the last couple of months and not the changes in the way the level of Lake Ontario is regulated. Changes in those plans were put into effect earlier this year.

Dinolfo said residents and businesses along the shoreline of Lake Ontario and its bays should be watchful and call 911 if a dangerous situation develops. Local fire departments are providing basement pump-outs for those impacted by flooding. Residents should also use caution around electricity if water floods or infiltrates structures.

Residents seeking sandbags should contact their town to learn more about sandbag distribution. Sandbagging guidance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can be found here.

Boaters are also being advised to observe a “no wake” zone within 500 feet of shore and use extreme caution when traveling on waters connected to Lake Ontario, as high water has caused hazards to navigation such as sunken docks, floating logs and driftwood.

State Senator Pamela Helming (R-Canandaigua) called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to help with the unprecedented flooding of Lake Ontario. The senator said most in the area agree that the flooding will not stop anytime soon.

"The IJC, the DEC, the locals who have lived in this area all their lives - everyone agrees that the high water peaks sometime in June. Everyone agrees we're going to see another 6-10 inches," she said. "So we need to do something to provide relief."

As lake levels continue to rise, Helming said her concern also is the impact on sewage.

"Once those systems are compromised, there’s a potential for sewage to back up in homes or sewage to flow into the lake," she said.

Helming says preventative costs would be much less than the clean up if the sewage systems are affected.