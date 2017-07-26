Ford can’t seem to catch a break

Ford shares have been on a steady slide for the past three years now. That's quite a remarkable place for Ford to be, especially given the company continues to put out the F-150 pickup, the hottest selling truck in the world. Shareholders don’t seem very impressed by Ford’s plans to transition into a future powered by driverless technology and electrification. Tesla by comparison has seen its market capitalization explode, despite the fact that it has yet to turn a profit.

