Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty for child porn

A former Boy Scout leader who tricked a troop member into sending him sexually explicit pictures of himself has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Daniel Huzinec faces five to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Buffalo Tuesday as part of a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors say the 25-year-old was arrested two years ago and admitted to taking sexually explicit pictures of a sleeping teenage boy. Authorities say he also posed as a teenage girl online and enticed a 15-year-old former member of his Boy Scout troop to email him explicit pictures.

In January 2015, a search warrant was executed at Huzinec's Marilla Street residence in Buffalo. Numerous items were seized, including a laptop computer. Authorities say forensic analysis located visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Huzinec worked at two different organizations involving minor-age children: Child and Family Services and the Boy Scouts of America. Sentencing is scheduled for April 27.