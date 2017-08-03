A former Buffalo Bill helps West Seneca Middle with new afterschool program

As a brand new school year approaches  the West Seneca Central School District has announced a new after-school program. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says the district is teaming with a former Buffalo Bill to present a sports-based program that includes life-skills and academics. 

"We just made the announcement within the last couple of days. The response I've gotten verbally from parents, when telling them about it has been good," said Stephanie Wright,  director of West Seneca Community Education for the before and after-school programs. 

West Seneca Central will offer 4th-6th grade a new after-school program this fall at East Middle.
Credit WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

The District will be collaborating this fall with former Buffalo Bill Donald Jones. Jones is the founder of Sportz Degree

"I was approached in the spring by Vincent Dell'Oso, our athletic director and he was contacted by Mr. Donald Jones who is a former Buffalo Bill," Wright explained.

Jones played with the Bills for three seasons from 2010 to 2013, but he stopped playing because of kidney disease and had a kidney transplant.

Jones will now assist the district is hosting after-school programs for the East and West Middle School students at East Middle School. 

Wright tells WBFO News Jones and his staff will offer instruction in sports and other activates  to develop a different outlook on sports and sportsmanship, while blending in health, wellness and life-skills.

"For kids who want to learn about athletics, but in a different form -- a form where they could try them out - -there was not commitment - there was no tryouts - but on top of that, also reinforce the idea of homework first. Health and wellness. Life skills -- like brining in Microsoft instructors and showing them how to use computers. Home Depot coming in and teaching them how to use hammer and nails and build things. Bringing in Math and ELA in to the program -- that's going to be a requirement for the kids," Wright remarked.

This new after-school program will be provided to students in 4th through 6th grade daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  Parents can register August 16th and 17th at East Middle School.

As an incentive, Jones purchased a batch of 50-Buffalo Bills tickets for the Kids' Day game against Detroit August 31st. Te first 25-families who register for the after-school program get two free tickets.   

