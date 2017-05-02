Former UB maintenance supervisor gets prison for bid rigging

A former maintenance supervisor at the University at Buffalo has been sentenced for has part in a bid rigging scheme.

Dean Yerry, 63, has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation and fined $40,000 for receiving a kickback in exchange for contracts. He could have received a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Currently living in Henderson, NV, Yerry pleaded guilty in February to one count of bribe receiving in the second degree.

“This defendant succumbed to criminal greed as he used his state position to manipulate the procurement process and give a favored contractor an unfair advantage in exchange for bribes,” said Inspector General Leahy Scott at the time. “He abused his position and he violated the public trust.”

From December 2012 and November 2014, Yerry was found to have conspired to rig the bidding on two painting contracts worth $1 million in exchange for a $100,000 kickback.

Yerry retired from the university in November of 2014 before the charges became known.