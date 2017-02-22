Former UB supervisor pleads guilty to taking bribes

A former college maintenance supervisor admits he accepted $100,000 in bribes from a painting contractor in exchange for jobs.

New York State officials say Dean Yerry worked at the University at Buffalo when he solicited and accepted payments from the contractor in 2013 and 2014. The State Inspector General's office says the contractor received more than $1 million for the work painting student living facilities and Yerry received as much as $100,000 in bribes.

The charges came to light after Yerry retired in November 2014. The 63-year-old pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court in Buffalo Tuesday.

Yerry faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.