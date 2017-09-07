Former UB VP Dennis Black pleads guilty to theft of state funds

A former longtime University at Buffalo vice president and the former director of UB's Campus Living have admitted to stealing state funds for personal use. On Thursday morning, Dennis Black and Andrea Constantino both entered guilty pleas to State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski.

(This story is developing and will be updated)

For nearly four decades, Black was a widely-recognized face in the University at Buffalo community. He pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree. He admitted in court that over a nine-year period, he stole more than $330,000 in state funds for personal use, and filed improper claims to gain tax deductions.

Constantino pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. She faces up to four years in prison when she is sentenced December 6. Constantino has agreed to pay $14,000 restitution to New York State. Her attorney told Judge Michalski that payment had already been placed in escrow.