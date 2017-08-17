Former Williamsville teacher pleads guilty to sexting child

A former Williamsville teacher has pleaded guilty to sending inappropriate texts to a 12-year-old.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 44-year-old Scott Schaefer of Getzville pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree.

The former science teacher at St. Gregory the Great School admitted sending sexually explicit texts to a 12-year-old June 9-11 of this year. Schaefer was immediately terminated by the school.

He faces 1 1/3-4 years in prison when he is sentenced November 17. Schaefer was released on $50,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from minors.