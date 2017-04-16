Four injured in Niagara County crash

The Niagara County Sheriff's Department is investigating a head-on collision Saturday night in the Niagara County town of Hartland.

It happened shortly before 7pm on Ridge Road. Three adults and a one-year-old child were hurt.

The child, her mother and grandmother were in one of the cars. The two women were taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in serious condition, while the child is reported to be in stable condition at Women and Children's Hospital.

The male driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Sheriff's deputies say the man, who was traveling westbound, swerved into the eastbound lanes, causing the crash.