Four people in hospital after Niagara Falls stabbing

Niagara Falls Police responded to a Third Street bar early this morning where four people were reportedly stabbed.

The incident occurred outside the Third Street Tap Room around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police arrested 35-year-old Eddie Alnardo Mayo at the scene after witnesses notified the police.

Two 25-year-old men and two other women in their 20's were taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center. As of right now, none of those injured appear to have life threatening injuries. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Mayo is charged with one count of 1st degree assault, three counts of 2nd degree assault and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

