Fresh Air Weekend: Al Gore; Randy Newman's 'Dark Mattter'; Ariel Levy On Loss

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Al Gore Warns That Trump Is A 'Distraction' From The Issue Of Climate Change: "I have no illusions about the possibility of changing Donald Trump's mind," he says. Instead, the former vice president wants to build bipartisan consensus to address the crisis.

Randy Newman Takes A Victory Lap On 'Dark Matter': Newman mixes cynicism and romanticism on his first studio album of new material since 2008. Rock critic Ken Tucker says Dark Matter offers a fresh recording of songs both new and old.

'I Was Somebody's Mother': Reflections On The Guilt And Grief Of Miscarriage: Ariel Levy was five months pregnant and alone in a hotel room in Mongolia when she gave birth. Her son lived only 10 minutes. Afterward, Levy was haunted by the notion that she had caused his death.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

