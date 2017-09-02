Fresh Air Weekend: Director Elia Kazan; Singer Ronnie Spector; Novelist John Updike

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week, we commemorate Fresh Air's 30th anniversary as a nationally syndicated show with interviews from our first years on air:

Celebrating 30 Years Of 'Fresh Air': Filmmaker And Theater Legend Elia Kazan: Kazan, whose film credits include Streetcar Named Desire and On The Waterfront, spoke in 1988 about directing Marlon Brando and his 1952 testimony before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Celebrating 30 Years Of 'Fresh Air': Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer Of The Ronettes: Spector, who spoke to Terry Gross in 1988, was part of the 1960s girl group that gave us "Be My Baby." She left the music business for a number of years before returning to recording in the 1970s.

Celebrating 30 Years Of 'Fresh Air': Pulitzer Prize-Winning Novelist John Updike: Over the course of his decades-long career, Updike authored more than 25 novels, including the Rabbit series. He also penned short stories, poems, essays and a memoir. Originally broadcast in 1989.

