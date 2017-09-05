Funds to promote ACA slashed, enrollment window shortened

By Karen Shakerdge 5 minutes ago

The Trump Administration is cutting funding to programs that promote the Affordable Care Act – by a lot. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a statement detailing major changes to budgets for advertising and grants to nonprofits that employ navigators to help people sign up for plans.

“It’s really bad for the nation. However, that said, it’s not so bad for New York,” said Elisabeth Benjamin, vice president for health initiatives at Community Service Society of New York, the largest navigator program in the state. “This advertising budget that the Trump Administration is slashing – and the navigator or enroller budget – is really for people using that federal marketplace.”

The budget cuts apply to any states using the federal exchange, healthcare.gov. States like New York that run their own marketplaces fund their own outreach and navigators at this point.

Credit New York State

“The federal announcement actually does not impact New York state at all,” said Marci Natale, director of communications, outreach and marketing for New York State of Health.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also noted that the upcoming enrollment period will last 45 days shorter this year, going from November 1 to December 15. It is unclear whether New York will mirror this window or not.

“Open enrollment in New York state will start November 1, as it will everywhere else. We expect to make a decision soon as to when it will end,” Natale said.

In years past the enrollment window has ended on January 31.

Tags: 
CMS
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
New York State of Health
Affordable Care Act
ACA
Obamacare
White House
navigators
medicaid
medicare
Health Insurance
Health marketplace
enrollment

07/18/2017: Obamacare lives another day

By Sabri Ben-Achour Jul 18, 2017

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has scrapped plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act after two more senators said they couldn't support the measure. But McConnell says he's already got another plan in place, which would involve a straight up repeal of Obamacare. On today's show, we'll look at how feasible this plan actually is.

07/20/2017: Repealing Obamacare, by the numbers

By Marketplace Jul 20, 2017
obamacare_3.jpg
Marketplace

The Congressional Budget Office has calculated the costs and benefits of repealing Obamacare, but not replacing it. An estimated 32 million people would be left uninsured. On today's show we'll take a look at what the release of these figures mean for the GOP's health care strategy. Afterwards, we'll talk with APM Reports about the Trump administration's infrastructure plans, and then discuss a class-action lawsuit filed by the Disability Rights Advocates against Uber over wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

08/16/2017: The price tag of letting Obamacare fail

By Sabri Ben-Achour Aug 16, 2017

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has released a new report evaluating what would happen if Trump cut off Obamacare subsidies. The result: the government will actually end up shelling out more money. We'll take a look at why this move would cost them more, and how taxpayers would be affected. Afterwards, we'll discuss a decline in the number of new homes being built in the U.S., and then talk about fringe sites that are popping up to support white supremacist groups as they get kicked off of more mainstream platforms.

Local navigators provide help enrolling in affordable health plans

By Cheryl Hagen Dec 5, 2014
WBFO File Photo

Western New York leaders are sending a message to those without health insurance - NOW is the time to enroll in an affordable health plan.