Funeral services for slain state trooper

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Watertown Saturday for the funeral procession of State Trooper Joel Davis. He was killed while responding to a domestic abuse call last week.

Some of the people paying tribute knew Davis. Kristie Chubb said she used to serve him coffee and donuts when she worked at a local donut shop. Chubb says she was not surprised at the huge turnout of people who lined Watertown streets for the funeral procession.

"What makes me so emotional is knowing all the people and lives he touched," Chubb said.

Many never met Davis, like Michon Caldwell and Brinton Baker.

"He was doing his job," they said. "He's an upstanding guy. Police lives matter."

Jeff Shannon, who owns an auto body shop, is raising money for Davis' family by selling decals of his badge.

"People grab 5, 10, 15, 20 (of the decals). Whatever they donate, it's up to them," Shannon said. "One hundred percent is going to the family."

Authorities say a Fort Drum soldier, Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, fatally shot Davis as the trooper responded to reports of shots fired at the home where the soldier lived with his wife. Police say Walters had shot her to death just before Davis arrived.

