Gillibrand admonishes Congress for push to repeal Obamacare

Congress made its first significant move in dismantling the Affordable Care Act on Friday.

A budget was passed that included a provision that will not allow Democrats to use a Senate filibuster to stall or to prevent actions proposed by Republicans. The approval votes for the budget followed party lines. New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand expressed her objections to repealing insurance protection that is currently covering 20 million Americans.

US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

"I think it's morally wrong,and I think it's outrageous that members of Congress don't care enough about families across America to protect the healthcare that they now have. I think it's politics as usual, and it's not doing what the American people asked."

Gillibrand was in Cheektowaga yesterday. She was in the area discussing the Senior Financial Empowerment Act, a bill that she is sponsoring.

The legislation would help to prevent fraud targeting seniors.