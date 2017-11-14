Gosy pleads not guilty to updated charges, allowed to continue supervised practice

By Michael Mroziak 18 minutes ago

A local pain management doctor pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to updated federal charges, including one alleging that six patients died as the result of his widespread distribution of illegal prescriptions for opioids. 

Dr. Eugene Gosy is accused by federal prosecutors of providing illegal prescriptions dating back a decade. Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced a superseding indictment, increasing the charges against Gosy to 166 counts. Most are for unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances.  Other counts include healthcare fraud and conspiracy.

Dr. Eugene Gosy, left, arrives at federal court in downtown Buffalo Tuesday for his arraignment on an updated 166-count indictment. With Gosy is his attorney, Joel Daniels.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Defense attorney Joel Daniels offered words of praise for his client outside the courtroom.

"Dr. Eugene Gosy is a very caring physician," he said. "He treats patients that other doctors try to avoid. If you're a chronic pain sufferer and that pain is there 24/7, believe me, he's your last best hope."

If convicted of the charge connected with patient deaths, Gosy could face 20 years to life in prison.

He remains free on bail and continues to practice under close supervision, a condition allowed under the terms of his bail agreement from his previous arraignment. Federal attorneys tried unsuccessfully Tuesday to convince Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroeder to change that agreement and end Gosy's ability to practice. 

"Frankly, we were surprised that the federal government chose to do that," Daniels said. "They've been watching his practice for the past year and a half. He's been fully compliant with all the conditions of bail. He continues to see patients under supervision. Everything seems to be working out well." 

Daniels estimated Gosy's patient list to be in the thousands.

The defense, meanwhile, has also put forth a motion to change bail conditions. Daniels explained his client will need to access the quarter-million dollars now held, to help cover the anticipated costs of his upcoming case.

Oral arguments are currently scheduled to begin next March.

Dr. Eugene Gosy

