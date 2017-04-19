Governor's book income more than doubles his 2016 income

Did you file your tax returns on time? Gov. Andrew Cuomo did - and once again, a book deal has proven lucrative for a lawmaker.

Cuomo reported earning $400,000 on his federal tax return for 2016, which he made available to journalists Tuesday afternoon. Among the notables: a sharp increase in royalties from his 2014 memoir "All Things Possible."

The nearly $168,000 Cuomo accrued from his gubernatorial salary was boosted by $218,000 from the book and some investment income. The returns also show Cuomo donated $20,000 to HELP USA, a charity for the homeless he founded decades ago.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and her husband reported just under $368,000 in income on their returns. They owed $3,700 to the federal government and $1,700 to the state.

Hochul is married to William Hochul, Western New York's former U.S. attorney. They also donated $21,000 to charities last year.