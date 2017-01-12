Governor's helicopter makes emergency landing

By 4 seconds ago

A helicopter carrying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to New York City was forced to make an emergency landing after the cabin filled with fumes.

Credit WBFO File Photo

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi says the governor, two aides and security were flying back from Albany in a state police helicopter when the problem began. He says the fumes smelled like smoke and prompted the pilot to make an emergency landing at Stewart Airport, about 60 miles north of New York City.

Azzopardi says no one was injured and that Cuomo was quickly transported to the city. The incident is under investigation.

Cuomo was in Albany to deliver the last of six state of the state addresses in six different locations around the state.

Tags: 
Governor Cuomo

Related Content

Cuomo addresses ethics lapses in final State of the State speech

By 1 hour ago
Governor Cuomo's office

Governor Andrew Cuomo saved his ethics proposals for the last stop of his State of the State tour in Albany, where he released a 10-point plan to address rampant corruption that has reached his own administration.


Advocate opposes Cuomo push for Upstate ridesharing

By Jan 10, 2017
Mike Desmond/WBFO News

At least one person in the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts did not agree Monday when Governor Cuomo's State of the State message included a full-throated pitch for ridesharing, like Uber and Lyft.  Todd Vaarwerk, director of advocacy and public policy for the Western New York Independent Living Center, does not agree with the pitch, saying ridesharing companies do not allow access for people like him, the state's disabled community.