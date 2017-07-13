Related Program: 
Marketplace

Governors take up policy initiative as Trump administration struggles

By Ryan Kailath 14 hours ago

The biannual meeting of the National Governors Association kicked off in Providence today. In addition to governors from around the country, the meeting will also be attended by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Vice-President Mike Pence, along with leaders from Mexico, India, and China. The global turnout underscores the increasingly important role statehouses are playing in shaping what normally has been federal policy.

