Great American Smokeout aims to empower smokers to kick the habit

By 24 seconds ago

Many smokers are  being put to the test today as the Great American Smoke Out is staged throughout the country. The event challenges smokers to take an early step in kicking the habit.

Roswell Park Cancer Institute is sponsoring the local awareness effort. It is  launched each year on the third Thursday in November to promote healthy, smoke-free lifestyles.

Anthony Billoni, director of Tobacco Free Western New York,  told WBFO the campaign has a long history.

“The Great American Smoke out has been going on for 40 years. Their goal is to talk directly to the tobacco user and encourage them to see if they could put down the tobacco for 24 hours.”

The event is not exclusive to  cigarette smokers. Erie County Health Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said others are also encouraged to participate.

“We know that kids that start smoking electronic cigarettes develop the behavior of smoking and they go right into smoking regular cigarettes. So there is nothing safe about using any type of tobacco.”

Participants are encouraged to report their progress on Twitter throughout the day.

Experts encourage those who desire to quite smoking to start by contacting a primary care physician. The New York State Smokers Quitline is also available to those who need help. The phone number is: 1-866-NY-QUITS.

According to studies, tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the U.S. More than 480,000 people in the U.S. die from illnesses related to tobacco each year.

 

Tags: 
Tobacco
smoking
Great American Smokeout
roswell park cancer institute
Anthony Billoni
gale burstein
Cigarette
e-cigarettes

Related Content

Tobacco foes fight youth-targeting tactics

By May 31, 2016

Big Tobacco is frequently accused of searching for new ways to hook younger smokers. Tuesday, May 31 is both World No Tobacco Day and the statewide launch of the Seen Enough Tobacco campaign.

E-cigarettes added to state's anti-smoking law

By Oct 25, 2017
WBFO file photo

New Yorkers who use e-cigarettes will have to comply with the same limits on smoking cigarettes in public, now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill into law.


'No Smoking' signs expected in Buffalo parks

By Jul 26, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

Somewhere in Buffalo parks you may soon see a huddled group like those around the outside doors of office buildings. The city will be erecting "No Smoking" signs.