Great Lakes meeting in Buffalo to be live streamed

Great Lakes Today will host a Facebook Live event for the International Joint Commission's Buffalo public meeting on the health of the lakes.

Two sessions will take place March 28, and both will be streamed live on Facebook.



The IJC, a bi-national group that helps to regulate the Great Lakes, is seeking public reaction to its work. The commission has scheduled six meetings around the region this month.

Those meetings come as President Trump has proposed a federal budget that eliminates the $300 million in annual funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. He says the nation needs to shift priorities and boost defense spending.

Trump also has called for rolling back some Environmental Protection Agency regulations, saying the agency is stifling the economy.

The first IJC session in Buffalo will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; the second session from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Both will be held at the WNED/WBFO studio, 140 Lower Terrace in downtown Buffalo.

The meetings are free, although registration is appreciated. Register here.

If you can't attend, join the discussion by linking to the Facebook Live event here.

Local experts will discuss topics such as the impact of contaminants on fish and wildlife, wetland restoration, and making the Great Lakes an outdoor destination of choice.

Area residents also will get a chance to comment at each session.

Other upcoming IJC public meetings:

March 23 - Toledo, Ohio University of Toledo Lake Erie Center 6200 Bay Shore Road 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 29 - St. Catharines, Ont.

St. Catharines Rowing Club, Alumni Hall Henley Island Drive 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.