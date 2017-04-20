Great Lakes states uphold Waukesha water diversion

In a conference call Thursday afternoon, the Great Lakes Compact Council upheld its decision allowing Waukesha, ​Wisc., to draw water from Lake Michigan.

Representatives for all eight Great Lakes states voted to deny a challenge brought by local officials across the region.

Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee, first applied for Lake Michigan water six years ago because city wells are laced with radium.

Still, the diversion was controversial because Waukesha lies outside the Great Lakes Basin, and regional officials have jealously guarded their water resources. Opponents feared setting a precedent that would allow more distant cities to draw on the Great Lakes.

On Thursday, the state representatives voted no on the following question: “Has [The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative] met its burden of proving that the final decision based on erroneous findings of fact, conclusions of law, or an abuse of discretion that warrants opening or modifying the Compact Council final decision of June 21, 2016 in the matter of the application by the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin for a diversion of Great Lakes water from Lake Michigan and an exception to allow the diversion?”

The Initiative, a group representing over 100 American and Canadian mayors in the Great Lakes region, appealed the Compact Council’s decision in March.

Thursday’s conference call served as a continuation of a hearing held in Chicago last month.

