Great Lakes states uphold Waukesha water diversion

By 1 minute ago
  • Waukesha water treatment plant
    Waukesha water treatment plant
    Susan Bence
Originally published on April 20, 2017 3:53 pm

In a conference call Thursday afternoon, the Great Lakes Compact Council upheld its decision allowing Waukesha, ​Wisc., to draw water from Lake Michigan.

Representatives for all eight Great Lakes states voted to deny a challenge brought by local officials across the region.

Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee, first applied for Lake Michigan water six years ago because city wells are laced with radium.

Still, the diversion was controversial because Waukesha lies outside the Great Lakes Basin, and regional officials have jealously guarded their water resources. Opponents feared setting a precedent that would allow more distant cities to draw on the Great Lakes.

On Thursday, the state representatives voted no on the following question: “Has [The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative] met its burden of proving that the final decision based on erroneous findings of fact, conclusions of law, or an abuse of discretion that warrants opening or modifying the Compact Council final decision of June 21, 2016 in the matter of the application by the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin for a diversion of Great Lakes water from Lake Michigan and an exception to allow the diversion?”

The Initiative, a group representing over 100 American and Canadian mayors in the Great Lakes region, appealed the Compact Council’s decision in March.

Thursday’s conference call served as a continuation of a hearing held in Chicago last month.

Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Great Lakes
Lake Michigan
Waukesha

Related Content

Great Lakes town raises money online to save harbor

By Aaron Selbig 6 hours ago

Leland Harbormaster Russell Dzuba is walking down a metal gangway to get a look at the harbor in this northern Michigan town.

Normally, there would be some activity this time of year – but the harbor is empty.

“We’re looking at water that’s about six inches deep right over there,” he says.


Pipe Great Lakes water to Southwest? Not so fast

By Apr 14, 2017

Talk of a fictional pipeline that could carry Great Lakes water to the Southwest caused a recent uproar from folks around the lakes. But the NASA scientist who mentioned the idea says Phoenix and other desert cities aren’t coming for the Great Lakes’ water any time soon.

Nuclear plant shutdown divides Great Lakes community

By editor Apr 13, 2017

Great Lakes beaches have always been popular for tourists. But in the 1970s and 80s, they were also prime real estate for nuclear power plants because there was lots of water to cool the reactors.

Now there are nine nuclear plants on the U.S. side of the lakes -- but cheaper energy sources are forcing some to shut down. And in one Michigan town, residents are divided about a shutdown.