Green family grieving deaths of parents, injuries of two young sons

By Marian Hetherly 37 minutes ago
  • William and Amanda Green died while hiking with their sons in Zoar Valley
    William and Amanda Green died while hiking with their sons in Zoar Valley
    The Green Family

The Green family is thanking the community for the support being shown them, as they grieve the loss of William and Amanda Green, who fell to their deaths while hiking in Zoar Valley Gorge over the weekend.

Their two young sons - 4-year-old Alexander and 7-year-old Jacob - were injured and are being treated at Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo. Authorities last listed "Xander" in guarded condition in intensive care, with internal injuries, multiple fractures and a head injury. "Jake" was listed in good condition, recovering from a broken right arm and ankle.

The family issued a statement saying they are "blessed" to still have the two boys, but "they have a long road ahead of them" without parents. Funeral arrangements have been made at Buszka Funeral Home in Buffalo, with dates and times to be announced.

A GoFundMe website has been set up for the brothers. As of Wednesday morning, it had already surpassed its $10,000 goal.

Tags: 
Zoar Valley Gorge
WCHOB

Related Content

Two adult hikers dead, child flown to hospital

By Aug 20, 2017
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Two adult hikers are dead and one child is hospitalized after falling down a cliff in Zoar Valley.

Two children whose parents died in gorge fall recovering from injuries

By Aug 22, 2017

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who plunged off a cliff into Zoar Valley Gorge with his parents has internal injuries, multiple fractures and a head injury.