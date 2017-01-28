Guilty plea entered for hiring illegal workers

A guilty plea has been entered in a case involving illegal aliens working at local Mexican restaurants.

Jose Sanchez-Ocampo is charged with hiring at least 10 undocumented workers to fill positions at Don Tequila in Allentown, Agave on Elmwood Avenue, La Divina in Kenmore and El Agave in Cheektowaga. The 37-year-old Sanchez-Ocampo is accused of providing housing and unrecorded cash payments to employees who worked long hours over a 12 month period.

He is facing a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His sentence will be handed down in April.