H2-B visa demand is leaving some businesses understaffed for summer

Unemployment is at its lowest rate in roughly a decade. For lots of businesses, that means summer help is going to be harder to find — and more expensive. That’s especially true for smaller resort businesses that rely on temporary foreign workers to staff their hotels and restaurants. Those workers typically come on what's known as H-2B visas, and they are usually here by now. But high demand and rule changes could mean a lot of businesses will be starting the summer understaffed.

