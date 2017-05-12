Hamburg man admits running textbook scam

A Hamburg man has admitted to running a used textbook scheme that involved renting textbooks from one website and selling them on another.

Jeffrey Tomasik, 31, pleaded guilty to mail fraud Thursday in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Roemer. He was released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors say he used aliases and at least 20 online accounts to rent textbooks from Amazon and other companies. But instead of returning them when the contracts expired, authorities say he sold them on eBay.

Tomasik also is accused of taking $50,000 from a used textbook business in California for books that were never delivered. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he's sentenced September 14.