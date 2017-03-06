Health care leaders head to Albany to push for 'safety net'

Hundreds of health care providers are asking state authorities for increased support for community-based services to help uninsured patients.

On Monday more than 900 community health care supporters will ask Albany lawmakers to preserve health care in federally qualified health centers, according to Community Health Care Association of New York State.

Federally qualified health centers treat all patients, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. Advocates are asking lawmakers for $20 million designated to these health care services they say serve 2 million New Yorkers in high-poverty neighborhoods annually.

The Community Health Care Association of New York State says cuts to indigent care funding could increase reliance on more costly forms of care at a time many people already risk losing coverage.