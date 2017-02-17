Health & Wellness Center part of new developments coming to Jefferson Avenue Corridor

A new health and wellness center is coming to Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue Corridor.

In his State of the City Address on Friday afternoon, Mayor Byron Brown announced that the creation of the Jefferson Health and Wellness Center would be part of an overall $50 million initiative to redevelop the historic neighborhood.

Brown said the state-of-the-art facility will be designed to address the needs of the surrounding community.

“Their mission will focus on managing and improving the general health of the neighborhood.”

Brown thanked Dr. Gregory Daniel for sponsoring the $5 million facility, and cited his expertise in the medical community. Daniel is known for founding multiple medical organizations, including Western New York Immediate Care, which he sold in 2012.