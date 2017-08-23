Heavy rains cause of untreated sewage discharge into Niagara River

By 48 minutes ago
Originally published on August 23, 2017 2:22 pm

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - An environmental alert was issued by the New York State Alert system early Wednesday morning advising residents of a sewer discharge in the Niagara River near the popular American Falls.

According to the alert system an estimated 1.1 million gallons of untreated sewage was released into the water. The release was caused by overcapacity issues that resulted from yesterday's heavy rains. Representatives at the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant were not available to comment.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is currently investigating other discharges that happened this summer.

