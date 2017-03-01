Here's what full employment looks like

Last night in his speech to Congress, President Donald Trump said 94 million people are out of the labor force. But according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that figure includes retirees, students, stay-at-home parents and other people who just aren't looking for a job. The truth is, at 4.8 percent unemployment, the U.S. economy is close to reaching full employment. That means for many companies, it’s actually pretty hard to find workers to hire.

