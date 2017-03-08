Here's what the wage gap looks like

International Women’s Day kicks off today with the aim of promoting gender equality across every arena, including workplace pay. Overall, women get paid 83 cents for every dollar that men do. But that wage gap can be even wider for women with different levels of education and for women of color, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

The institute found that Asian women get paid 88 cents and white non-Hispanic women earn 81 cents for every dollar that non-Hispanic white men get paid. Meanwhile, black women get paid 65 cents and Hispanic women get paid 59 cents.

Compared to white men, that means black women end up earning $7.63 less per hour and Hispanic women earn $8.90 less per hour.

To get a sense of how the wage gap has changed over the years, check out the chart below.

(Sarah Menendez/Marketplace)