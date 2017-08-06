Higgins criticizes inky discharge, seeks EPA probe

Even though it now appears human error was responsible for the inky discharge into the Niagara River last weekend, the Niagara Falls Water Board is still coming under criticism for allowing it to happen.

Prior to the Water Board explanation Friday night, Congressman Brian Higgins said earlier in the day the natural beauty of the Falls should be protected at all costs.

"From Tonawanda to Niagara Falls, we see the environment's vulnerability to rebirth," Higgins said. "We all have an obligation to ensure our waterways stay clean."

Higgins has asked the US Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the discharge, saying it was a violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

The Water Board explained that an employee was called away while he was monitoring a discharge. When he returned, the discharge was turning black and was spreading along the river near the Maid of the Mist boat dock.