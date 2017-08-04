High Court can review former Assembly speaker's corruption conviction

By 2 hours ago

Ex-New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver can ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case rather than go straight to a retrial. That was the ruling Thursday from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 2nd Circuit tossed out his public corruption conviction in July, citing a recent Supreme Court decision. However, it also said there is sufficient evidence to conduct a retrial.

A government spokesman said prosecutors still plan to retry the case as soon as possible. Prosecutors had opposed Silver's request for the 2nd Circuit to suspend the effect of its decision long enough for a Supreme Court review.

The 73-year-old Silver originally was convicted in a $5 million scheme and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Tags: 
sheldon silver
corruption
new york state
Assembly
supreme court
High Court

Related Content

Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver convicted on corruption charges

By & AP Nov 30, 2015
File photo

A lawmaker who was one of New York's most powerful politicians has been convicted by a federal jury of charges that he used the power of his office to earn $5 million illegally. 


Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver sentenced to 12 years in prison

By May 3, 2016
Public domain

Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was  sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday and told by a federal judge that he must give back $5 million that he stole from the public, as well a pay another $1.75 million in fines.


Attorney provides insight into Sheldon Silver corruption case

By & Cheryl Hagen Jan 23, 2015
WBFO File Photo

Buffalo trial attorney Terry Connors spoke with WBFO live Friday morning to provide insight into the corruption case against New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and the legal process ahead.

Assembly Speaker Silver will step down

By Jan 28, 2015
Karen Dewitt

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will end his long reign as the head of the Assembly on Monday, say the Democratic members of the Assembly who announced they’ll hold a new election for Speaker on February 10th.