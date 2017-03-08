High winds force closing of GCC campus in Batavia

High winds forced the closing of the SUNY Genesee Community College (GCC) campus in Batavia Wednesday afternoon. All classes and activities were canceled. WBFO's Eileen Buckley reports.

“This is a precautionary measure only. There’s been no injuries whatsoever,” said Donna Rae Sutherland is the Marketing-Communications director at GCC.

Sutherland tells WBFO News the strong, gusty winds prompted the college to shut down. Wind normally is not a reason to school closings -- unless power is interrupted or there’s major damage. But Sutherland said they have good cause to close the campus.

“Due to the fact that we have two construction projects underway at the college. There’s some items within those secured areas that we are worried might blow away and want to make sure that no one is injured,” Sutherland explained.

Sutherland explained the GCC campus is located in a high point in Batavia, causing a difficult situation with the windy weather.

“Genesee County has been measured and Genesee Community College is the windiest point in Genesee County. We’re actually the highest point on the New York State Thruway as I understand it and yes, it is very windy here today,” Sutherland declared.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors were asked to leave the campus immediately Wednesday.

“Lights have flickered. Computers have come on and off,” noted Sutherland.

Sutherland said the shutdown includes the cancelation of Wednesday night’s lecture series. They hope to resume full campus Thursday.