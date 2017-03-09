High winds knock out power, close schools, roads

Thousands in Western New York remain without electricity Thursday morning and many schools are closed as the region recovers from Wednesday's stormy conditions which produced winds in excess of 70 miles per hour.

As of early morning, National Grid reported that over 80,000 of its area customers were without electricity. According to company officials, over 1,600 workers will continue efforts to restore power. The widespread nature of the damage to area power lines makes it difficult to estimate when full restoration will be achieved.

NYSEG reports that 24,000 of its Western New York customers are without power this morning. While 17,000 customers in Erie County are affected, the greatest concentration of problems appears to be in Wyoming County where over one-third of NYSEG's 12,000 customers were without electricity.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport reported flights being diverted from landing and taking off due to the high winds. It is suggested that you check the status of your flight if you are planning a trip Thursday.

Here's a list of area school closings for March 9, 2017:

-Albion Central

-Alexander Central

-Attica Central

-Barker Central

-Batavia City Schools

-Cassadaga Valley Central

-Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls

-DeSales Catholic

-East Aurora Union Free

-Gowanda Central

-Holley Central

-Iroquois Central

-Kendall Central

-LeRoy Central

-Lewiston-Porter Central

-Lockport City Schools

-Medina Central

-Newfane Central

-Niagara Charter

-Niagara Falls City Schools

-North Collins Central

-Orchard Park Central

-Pembroke Central

-Rainbow Pre-School Albion

-Royalton-Hartland Central

-St.Peter's Catholic School

-Starpoint Central

-Wilson Central

Darien Road has been reopened between Olean Road and Lewis Road in the Town of Colden. Reported on Wednesday, March 8 at 2:03 p.m. However, many roads remain closed due to utility repair (as of 5:30 a.m. 3/9/17):

-Cole Road from Boston Colden Road to Wohlhueter Road in Colden

-Four Rod Road in Wales between Liberia Road and Route 20A

-Gartman Road from Chestnut Ridge Road to Scherff Road in Orchard Park

-Goodrich Road in Clarence between Maple Street and High Street

-Hayes Hollow Road from Falls Road to Knapp Road in West Falls

-Partridge Road from Phillips Road to Olean Road in the Town of Holland

-Peters Corners Road in Alden between North Road and Genesee Street

-RTE 104 from Ewings Road to Route 78 in Lockport

-RTE 249 from Thiel Road to Jennings Road in North Collins

-Sandridge Road in Alden between Westwood Road and West Main Street

-Two Rod Road (Route 954G) between Bullis Road and Williston Road in Marilla