Higher education tackling teacher shortage

SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher will be bringing her campaign to support teachers to the University at Buffalo Tuesday. Zimpher will be leading a public forum from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at UB's at Hayes Hall on UB's South Campus. New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is also expected to appear. Zimpher is hosting listening tours as part of TeachNY, a statewide initiative designed to improve the way teachers are prepared and address the teacher shortage.

