Higher education tackling teacher shortage

By 16 minutes ago

With a nationwide teacher shortage, some districts conduct specific recruitment programs. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says those in higher education are working to assist students in a future teaching profession.  

Inside a school classroom in West Seneca.
Credit WBFO News file photo

Tags: 
teaching
teacher shortages

