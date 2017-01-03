Hike in minimum wage prompts state task force

About 200 state investigators and staffers are being assigned to spread the word about New York's recent minimum wage increase — and to make sure businesses comply.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the task force Monday in New York City.

The minimum wage was previously $9 an hour statewide until Saturday. Now, it varies by location and size of business, from $9.70 an hour in much of the state — including Buffalo — to $11 an hour in New York City businesses with 11 or more workers.

The Governor and the state Legislature agreed in March to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour statewide by 2021.

Cuomo says the task force initially will mainly inform employers and workers about the increase, but over time, the group will focus more on complaints and enforcement.