Hillary Clinton to visit Buffalo in September

Former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will be traveling to Buffalo late next month. Clinton will be conducting a book signing at Larkin Square on Thursday, September 28th at 12:30 p.m. It will be presented the Larkin Square Author Series and Talking Leaves Books.

Clinton will sign copies of her new book, What Happened. The book reveals, for the first time, what Clinton was thinking and feeling during the historic race against Donald Trump.

In the book Clinton outlines her experience of being the first woman nominated for president by a major party. She describes her experience from the election and how her "opponent broke all the rules."

Tickets will be required for the event at Larkin Square, but they are only available with the purchase of a copy of her book from Talking Leaves at 951 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

Books from Talking Leaves will also be available for purchase in Larkin Square on Wednesday, September 27th, at the Larkin Market from 11am-2 pm, and before the event on the 28th starting at 9 am.

Clinton will sign What Happened as well as the 2017 illustrated children’s book edition of It Takes a Village. She will sign up to two books per customer. The news release emphasizes "no other books or memorabilia, personalizing, or posing for photos."