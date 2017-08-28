Hillary Clinton to visit Buffalo in September

By 23 minutes ago

Former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will be traveling to Buffalo late next month.  Clinton will be conducting a book signing at Larkin Square on Thursday, September 28th at 12:30 p.m.  It will be presented the Larkin Square Author Series and Talking Leaves Books.

Clinton will sign copies of her new book, What Happened.   The book reveals, for the first time, what Clinton was thinking and feeling during the historic race against Donald Trump. 

Hillary Clinton appeared in Buffalo during her campaign in April of 2016.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Koteras Elibol WNED/WBFO News

In the book Clinton outlines her experience of being the first woman nominated for president by a major party.  She describes her experience from the election and how her "opponent broke all the rules." 

Tickets will be required for the event at Larkin Square, but they are only available with the purchase of a copy of her book from Talking Leaves at 951 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

Books from Talking Leaves will also be available for purchase in Larkin Square on Wednesday, September 27th, at the Larkin Market from 11am-2 pm, and before the event on the 28th starting at 9 am.

Clinton will sign What Happened as well as the 2017 illustrated children’s book edition of It Takes a Village.  She will sign up to two books per customer.  The news release emphasizes "no other books or memorabilia, personalizing, or posing for photos."

 

Tags: 
Hillary Rodham Clinton
hillary clinton
2016 Presidential Election
Hillary Clinton in Buffalo
Politics

Related Content

Hillary Clinton brings her presidential campaign to Buffalo

By , , & Apr 8, 2016
Eileen Koteras Elibol/WBFO News

Hillary Clinton expressed her faith in Buffalo's future and took some credit for helping spur the city's economic rebound while serving as a U.S. Senator during a campaign push in downtown Buffalo Friday.


Sanders stumps before thousands inside - and outside - UB Alumni Arena

By & Apr 11, 2016
Eileen Koteras Elibol / WBFO News

An estimated 8,000 people gave Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders an enthusiastic welcome on the University at Buffalo's North Campus Monday evening. But first, the U.S. Senator from Vermont took time to address an estimated 3,000 people who couldn't get inside Alumni Arena.

Unprecedented national protests expected for Electoral College vote

By WBFO Staff Dec 19, 2016
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy

Electors are gathering Monday in every state to formally elect the President and Vice President of the United States. Usually this is a mere formality, but anti-Donald Trump forces are trying one last time to deny him the White House.

4 Unanswered Questions About The FBI's Russia Investigation

By editor Mar 20, 2017

FBI Director James Comey lit the fuse Monday on a political time bomb and no one — including him — knows how long it will take to burn or what kind of damage it may cause when it goes off.

Comey confirmed to members of Congress that his investigators are looking into possible collusion between the campaign that elected President Trump and the Russian government. In fact, he said, the FBI has been doing so since last July.