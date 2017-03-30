Hochul defends Governor's plan to close WNY Children's Psych Center

By Michael Mroziak 17 minutes ago

As the State Legislature approaches the April 1 budget deadline, the Cuomo Administration remains in favor of a plan that has strong bipartisan opposition from local lawmakers. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul offered assurance that young patients would be safe if moved to the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.


Governor Cuomo first introduced the idea of closing the Children's Psychiatric Center in 2014. Under his administration's plan, the Office of Mental Health would transfer the patients from the West Seneca facility to Buffalo.

Credit WBFO file photo

Critics include numerous local members of the Assembly and Senate, from both parties. Hochul, during a stop in Buffalo, stated that the plan to move the young patients includes measures to ensure their safety.

"I understand that the facilities that they're preparing at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center are going to accommodate all the concerns that have been raised," Hochul said. 

Those concerns include putting young patients on the same campus as adults. Supporters of keeping the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center open say that facility houses patients as young as four years old, and does so in an environment that is more helpful to their therapy and treatment. Supporters add that the hospital is also among the top ten in the nation for lowest readmission.

Last week, Assemblyman Michael Kearns and Senator Patrick Gallivan introduced legislation in their respective houses that would force the OMH to continue operating a separate children's facility.

"We need to keep this open," Kearns said to WBFO in a telephone interview last week. "We should not be putting adults and children together."

Hochul offered assurances that the younger patients will be safe.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor also expressed her support for bringing ride-hailing into Upstate New York. Local lawmakers and business leaders have also expressed their support for the ability for companies like Uber and Lyft to do business in Buffalo. Hochul is urging citizens to increase the pressure on their representatives.

"It's the new economy. It's an opportunity for people to get to other locations but also job creation," Hochul said. "I don't have a crystal ball. I can't say with any certainty it's going to happen. But I really hope that legislators will do the right thing, follow the governor, and let Upstate New York be part of the 21st Century economy. We're way behind."

Hochul added that her children, who now live in Washington D.C., have expressed frustration over the lack of ride-hailing services while visiting Western New York. She relayed their thoughts that a city still without them is "third world" in their view.

Tags: 
WNY Children's Psychiatric Center
west seneca
Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul
New York State Budget

Related Content

State lawmakers busy with budget talks as April 1 approaches

By Michael Mroziak Mar 21, 2017
WBFO file photo

With less than two weeks remaining before New York State's April 1 budget deadline, state lawmakers are busy in Albany working towards an agreement. WBFO spoke with two local representatives to find out what's still unresolved.


NYS Mental Health Commissioner urged to discuss WNY Children's Psychiatric Center

By Michael Mroziak Feb 15, 2017
WBFO file photo

New York State is planning to close the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center, based in the Town of West Seneca, and move the young patients to the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Opponents of the idea, including several local state lawmakers, are urging the state's Mental Health Commissioner to meet and discuss what many believe is a bad idea.


WNY representatives vow to block Albany plan to close youth psych center - again

By Michael Mroziak Nov 23, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The New York State Office of Mental Health and Governor Andrew Cuomo are again pursuing a plan to close the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center and move patients into the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Once again, state legislators representing Buffalo-area districts vow to unite and fight the plan.

Former worker says moving children to adult facility makes no sense

By Jan 8, 2016
Chris Caya WBFO News

Advocates are once again blasting Albany over its plan to close the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center.

Children's Psych Center faces uncertain future

By Sep 1, 2015
Mike Desmond/wbfo news

Albany is still pushing to close the Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca while supporters of the center are still pushing back.