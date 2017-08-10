Hockenberry discusses changes in media, challenges facing people with disabilities

Award-winning journalist John Hockenberry is leaving “The Takeaway.” This is his last week as host of a program that attracts 2.7 million listeners.

In a letter to affiliated stations Hockenberry said: ““Ultimately, in every challenging career, there comes a time when it is important to know when to move on.”

He added that he hopes to “directly experience how the media, citizens, and people in power can cometogether in new ways to create the functioning democracies of the 21st century.”

Hockenberry traveled the world as a correspondent for NPR, NBC News and ABC News.

Hockenberry visited Buffalo back in April where he recorded segments before a live audience in the WNED|WBFO studios. Shortly before his arrival in Western New York, WBFO’s Brian Meyer talked with

Hockenberry about his distinguished career and about big changes in both politics and the media:

John Hockenberry talks with WBFO's Brian Meyer shortly before Hockenberry visited Buffalo in April.

Listen to "A Fond Farewell: The Best of John Hockenberry: