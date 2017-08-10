Hockenberry discusses changes in media, challenges facing people with disabilities

By 21 minutes ago

Award-winning journalist John Hockenberry is leaving “The Takeaway.” This is his last week as host of a program that attracts 2.7 million listeners.

In a letter to affiliated stations Hockenberry said: ““Ultimately, in every challenging career, there comes a time when it is important to know when to move on.”

John Hocenberry visited the WNED|WBFO studios in April.
Credit Eileen Koteras Elibol

He added that he hopes to “directly experience how the media, citizens, and people in power can cometogether in new ways to create the functioning democracies of the 21st century.”

Hockenberry traveled the world as a correspondent for NPR, NBC News and ABC News.

Hockenberry visited Buffalo back in April where he recorded segments before a live audience in the WNED|WBFO studios. Shortly before his arrival in Western New York, WBFO’s Brian Meyer talked with

Credit Eileen Koteras Elibol

Hockenberry about his distinguished career and about big changes in both politics and the media:

Listen to "A Fond Farewell: The Best of John Hockenberry:

Tags: 
John Hockenberry
The Takeaway
disabilities
Media

Related Content

Hockenberry discusses journalism career as he prepares for Buffalo visit

By Apr 18, 2017
The Takeaway

Award-winning journalist John Hockenberry and his popular radio show The Takeaway are coming to Buffalo on April 25. The program will  begin at 6 p.m.  at WNED|WBFO. It will include a segment that will be recorded before a live audience and aired on The Takeaway on April 26.

The Takeaway examines immigration's impact on Buffalo

By Apr 26, 2017
Eileen Koteras Elibol

John Hockenberry of The Takeaway hosted a panel discussion Tuesday night in the WNED|WBFO studios. The conversation touched upon a number of subjects, though the centerpiece highlighted Buffalo's long relationship with immigration.