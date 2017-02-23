Home-schooling mother files federal discrimination charges against Buffalo Schools

Kiarre Harris is making a federal case out of home-schooling her two children.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports

Harris says she delivered paperwork for home-schooling her 8-year-old and 11-year-old, but the Buffalo School Board apparently did not tell the children's school. When the children stopped coming to class, Buffalo Police and Child Protective Services soon after appeared at Harris' home and took away the children. Harris was charged her with educational neglect and interfering with the process.

Her children are still in county custody, attending school in another district. She charges CPS and the city school district with racial discrimination in the whole situation, with help from the District Parent Coordinating Council.

Council President Sam Radford says this is the first time he has heard of a kids being taken away from a family because of missing school in a district where around a quarter of students are chronically or severely absent, starting in kindergarten. Radford says Harris had the right to home-school.

"Even that question appears to say they had the right to do what they did," he says. "At the end of the day, it wouldn't matter if she did. At the end of the day, when it's all done, did she have the right to home-school her kids? Simple answer? Yes. At the end of the day, why was CPS called if she had the right to home-school her kids?"

Response from the district on the new federal charges is currently "no comment," but has said there had been problems with Harris' children before they were taken away. Earlier this month, the district issued a statement claiming an investigation indicates CPS was called prior to the district receiving her home school request and that Harris's claims are “inaccurate."

"In response to allegations that the Buffalo Public Schools improperly processed home schooling paperwork for a parent, the District asserts that those claims are inaccurate," the statement says. "After investigation, it is clear that Child Protective Services was contacted prior to the district receiving a Letter of Intent from the parent to home school her children. The District remains committed to providing necessary supports to parents and children."

Harris says the entire process is very slow and is not fair.

"Thirty-five days in without seeing my children. The only contact that I have had with them for over a month has been by telephone," she says. "I had City Court this morning and I'm almost positive that the criminal charges will be gone away because there's no legal basis for me being arrested and having any criminal charges pressed against me. At this point, I just want my children back."

Harris says a supervised visit with her children was abruptly ended when she started reading a newspaper story about the case to them.

Buffalo has a very small percentage of its students who are home-schooled - around 339 families - and the district is considering changing its system of supervising home-schoolers.