Hostel Buffalo Niagara celebrates 21 years

Hostel Buffalo Niagara celebrated 21 years of service over the weekend. To commemorate the occasion the organization hosted an open house on Sunday from 3p-6p at its home located at 667 Main street.

Hostel Buffalo Niagara is a homestead which hosts travelers from all across the world and welcomes visitors to the area.

Members of the downtown establishment are unsure of its future since the City of Buffalo has put the building up for sale. At Sunday's event the organization offered tours of its historic home to attendees and allowed an opportunity for them to voice their support.

To learn more about Hostel Buffalo Niagara, visit them online at http://www.hostelbuffalo.com/test/