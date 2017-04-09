Hostel Buffalo Niagara celebrates 21 years

By 8 seconds ago

Hostel Buffalo Niagara celebrated 21 years of service over the weekend. To commemorate the occasion the organization hosted an open house on Sunday from 3p-6p at its home located at 667 Main street.

Hostel Buffalo Niagara is a homestead which hosts travelers from all across the world and welcomes visitors to the area.

Members of the downtown establishment are unsure of its future since the City of Buffalo has put the building up for sale. At Sunday's event the organization offered tours of its historic home to attendees and allowed an opportunity for them to voice their support.

To learn more about Hostel Buffalo Niagara, visit them online at http://www.hostelbuffalo.com/test/

 

Related Content

Buffalo hostel joins international network

By Dec 15, 2014
Mike Desmond/wbfo news

For many pedestrians in the Theatre District, the building at 667 Main Street looks like just another old building along the street. It's actually part of a worldwide network of hostels for youth and youthful people of all ages.

Site ranks Buffalo low on list of summer travel destinations

By Jeffrey Mayne Jun 10, 2015
wallethub.com

When it comes to picking the best and worst cities for summer travel, one website gives Buffalo a low rating.

Buffalo architecture rises to top of national list

By & Mar 5, 2017
WBFO File Photo / WBFO News

Nicknamed the birthplace of "American" architecture, Buffalo's buildings have generated great interest in travel enthusiasts.